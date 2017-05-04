Skating club celebrates the movies
A Night at the Movies was the theme recently at the annual Carnival put on by The Bolton Skating Club. Skaters representing a wide range of age groups got the chance to show their skills in front of the audience. Jordyn Jaffrey opened the performance by singing O Canada.
The Senior Opening Line had these young folks dressed up as Chimney Sweeps, skating to the song from Mary Poppins.
Photos by Bill Rea
These young members of the CanSkate program were touring the ice to the sounds of Happy from Despicable Me.
The Intermediate Group were decked out appropriately to perform to the tune of the popular Pink Panther Theme Song.
These CanSkate skaters were performing to Do You Want to Build a Snowman/Let it Go from Frozen.