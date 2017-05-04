Sports

Skating club celebrates the movies

May 4, 2017   ·   0 Comments

A Night at the Movies was the theme recently at the annual Carnival put on by The Bolton Skating Club. Skaters representing a wide range of age groups got the chance to show their skills in front of the audience. Jordyn Jaffrey opened the performance by singing O Canada.

The Senior Opening Line had these young folks dressed up as Chimney Sweeps, skating to the song from Mary Poppins.
Photos by Bill Rea

These young members of the CanSkate program were touring the ice to the sounds of Happy from Despicable Me.

The Intermediate Group were decked out appropriately to perform to the tune of the popular Pink Panther Theme Song.

These CanSkate skaters were performing to Do You Want to Build a Snowman/Let it Go from Frozen.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Town holds recognition evening for volunteers

By Bill Rea Even Mayor Allan Thompson admitted there were not enough being honoured. But 37 Caledon residents were recognized last Wednesday as the Town ...

Saga continues over ruling against Shaughnessy

By Bill Rea Councillor Barb Shaughnessy has her supporters in the community, but her husband Tim Forster took up the cudgels for her Tuesday night. ...

St. Michael’s Chaplaincy Leader receives prestigious award

By Bill Rea Urszula Cybulko is very good at her job, and that has been recognized by her peers. The Chaplaincy Leader at St. Michael ...

Bob Parkins Quartet at CrossCurrents

Bolton’s own Bob Parkins will return to the CrossCurrents Cafe stage tomorrow (Friday). When he last performed at CrossCurrents, the audience gave his band a ...

Steak and Lobster fest coming May 27

The Bolton and District Lions will be holding their 31st annual Steak and Lobster Fest. It will be May 27 at Albion-Bolton Community Centre. Dinner ...

HAIRSPRAY JR. PERFORMED AT ALLAN DRIVE

         

Alton Grange clean-up coming

Credit Valley Conservation is inviting the community to join Boy Scouts and other local volunteers in the annual clean-up of the Alton Grange. It will ...

Hike for Bethell Hospice goes May 7 in Inglewood

Lace up your shoes and get ready for this year’s Hike for Bethell Hospice May 7. Held each spring during national Hospice and Palliative Care ...

Plant sale at Church

A plant and bake sale is planned for May 13 at Palgrave United Church. It will run from 8 a.m. until noon. The church is ...

Fundraising performance at Townhall Players

The Caledon Village Association will be partnering with the Caledon Townhall Players for a fundraising performance of A Point of Viewing. The performance will be ...