Serious collision on Dixie Road

May 3, 2017 · 0 Comments
A 57-year-old Caledon woman is in hospital with major injuries after a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon on Dixie Road.
Caledon OPP reports the incident took place at about 4:50 p.m. north of Mayfield Road. They said a white Toyota Corolla was heading south when it collided head-on with a blue Ford Focus that was heading north. The Caledon woman was driving the Ford. The driver of the Toyota, a 27-year-old woman from Brampton, received non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the investigation is continuing, and charges might be laid. They are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash to contact Constable Michael Overgaard at 905-584-2241.
You must be logged in to post a comment.