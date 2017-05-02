Letters

Councillors need to show more respect

May 2, 2017   ·   0 Comments

As a concerned resident of Ward 1, I would like to comment on a council meeting I attended April 18.
Residents make delegations to advocate for or dissuade politicians from making decisions that impact their communities. Five delegations were made in support of Councillor Barb Shaughnessy, in response to the release of the Integrity Commissioner’s report regarding interpersonal communication with others. The content of the delegations focussed on lack of procedural fairness and resident appreciation of Shaughnessy’s forthright manner and candor.
It was a very disheartening experience to witness the lack of attentiveness of some of the councillors during the delegations. There appeared to be little or no interest in the thoughts or requests of the residents in Ward 1.
If body-language is defined as gestures which disclose our thoughts, there was some very discouraging messaging happening at this public meeting. Eye contact made by councillors was minimal, some councillors moved back from the table, some looked up, some looked down, some covered their mouths with their hand. There were frowns, or just no expression at all. The expressions I witnessed led me to believe our presence was being tolerated and perhaps our requests were falling on deaf ears. We have high expectations of officials elected to serve us.
Now it is possible perhaps, the body language observed was a defence mechanism, in response to the many comments involving the lack of professionalism of Caledon’s Town council.
Delegates referenced the behaviour of council members being similar to squabbling, dysfunctional elementary school children. One delegate metaphorically likened the actions of council to those of Judas, betraying Christ at the last supper — pretty strong images.
This construct solidified for me as I listened to the speeches of some of the councillors, assuming varying degrees of responsibility in conflicts while performing their duties: but when the vote occurred, all but two voted to accept the report. It appears the councillors had already made up their minds, regardless of the evidence.
There are a number of things I have learned from this experience:
Someone needs to assume a leadership role in this council, someone who is willing to advocate and mediate in times of conflict.
The councillors must learn how to collaborate and problem solve.
The councillors must adhere to the principles of procedural fairness.
The councillors must respect their peers.
The councillors must show respect to delegates who take the time and make the effort to bring concerns forward.
Councillors need to remember how they got their jobs. The public elected these individuals to represent the needs of our communities. The public will remember how they were addressed by this council when it is time for change.
Judy Mabee,
Ward 1,
Town of Caledon

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

O’Reilly name is remembered in Wildfield

By Bill Rea The name O’Reilly has been a prominent one for generations in the Wildfield area, and it has been recognized, particularly in the ...

Police investigating fatal crash Tuesday

A 22-year-old man from Brampton is dead after a collision Tuesday on Airport Road, north of Caledon East. Caledon OPP reports Arnold Jude Valdez Berdan was ...

Alton Grange clean-up coming

Credit Valley Conservation is inviting the community to join Boy Scouts and other local volunteers in the annual clean-up of the Alton Grange. It will ...

Volunteering promoted at Mayor’s Business Breakfast

By Bill Rea Caledon does have quite a bit going for it, and there was recently some confirmation from another perspective. Kirk Brannon, president of ...

Town of Caledon supports National Day of Mourning

Community members are invited to join Town of Caledon council and staff for the Day of Mourning ceremony at Town Hall tomorrow (Friday) at 12:45 ...

The Celtics are coming to Alton Mill this weekend

By Constance Scrafield What could be better than to spend the last weekend of April at a Celtic festival at the beautiful Alton Mill Arts ...

Hike for Bethell Hospice goes May 7 in Inglewood

Lace up your shoes and get ready for this year’s Hike for Bethell Hospice May 7. Held each spring during national Hospice and Palliative Care ...

Plant sale at Church

A plant and bake sale is planned for May 13 at Palgrave United Church. It will run from 8 a.m. until noon. The church is ...

Fundraising performance at Townhall Players

The Caledon Village Association will be partnering with the Caledon Townhall Players for a fundraising performance of A Point of Viewing. The performance will be ...

Concert series presents the Eden-Stell Guitar Duo

Caledon Chamber Concerts will present the final concert in the 2016-2017 season April 29 at 8 p.m. The featured artists will be the Eden-Stell Guitar ...