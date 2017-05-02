Contents

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

May 2, 2017

By Mike Gauthier
Rotary: Is it just service above self?
On various occasions, people in our great community of Caledon see the name Rotary pop up from time to time. Whether it be at an event such as a charity run, Christmas tree lighting or a major event such as the Palgrave Wine Tasting, the Bolton Rotary Golf Tournament or the popular Ribfest.
Some of these events are organized to raise money for the service initiatives taken on or supported by Rotary in our community and around the world.
Others are meant to help bring a sense of belonging and pride into our communities with no fundraising whatsoever.
No matter what the event or its purpose, every Rotarian involved in every event will tell you that they get something out of participating that they cannot get anywhere else. No, it is not just the feeling of doing something good for our community and others. No, it is not just having helped to raise a certain amount of money for a specific cause. What each and every Rotarian will tell you is that they get a tremendous feeling of fellowship, the ability to do something because you want to, not because you have to, and the pleasure of working alongside fellow citizens who have the same shared pride in our community.
Yes, the motto of Rotary is “service above self,” and yes all that Rotary does is always for others, and indeed yes, 100 per cent of every dollar raised always goes to the cause for which the money is being raised. Nevertheless, keep in mind that in the service of Rotary every member of every club gets a whole lot more out of their service than they ever put into it!
For more information on all that Rotary does in our community, please visit one of our two club websites: Palgrave: www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com or Bolton: www.boltonrotary.ca

         

