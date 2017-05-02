Sports

Junior C Bandits ready to hit the floor for the season

May 2, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
It’s that time of year; time for action to resume in Canada’s national sport, and the Caledon Bandits are getting ready.
The local junior C lacrosse heroes have ben concentrating on tryouts for the last couple of weeks, with their season slated to open May 6 in Oakville.
“We’re still picking the team,” General Manager Tom Brennan commented at last Thursday’s tryouts in Inglewood.
He added they are waiting to see what players are going to become available once the Brampton Excelsiors set their roster for the coming year. The Excelsiors are the Bandits’ junior B affiliates.
The Bandits will have to play their first couple of matches on the road. Their home barn this season will be at the arena in Caledon East, and the ice won’t be coming off until the middle of May.
Their home opener is scheduled for May 23 when they will entertain the Wilmot Wild.
The club is looking to the coming season with high hopes, and better results than the last couple of years. Last season’s playoff run ended early for the Bandits, as they were excused in a three-game sweep by the Fergus Thistles.
Things are “looking good,” according to Head Coach Craig Skillen. He said some of the players are still dealing with school commitments. “I think we’re looking alright.”
Brennan said it looks like a number of veterans are interested in returning to the ranks, although he added they are looking for another goaltender.
Jeremy Outopoulos is looking to return for his second year between the pipes.
“Goal tending and defence is going to be the key,” Brennan remarked. “It always is.”
This is Skillen’s first year coaching at this level, although he played two seasons with the Bandits when they were a junior B club in the mid 1980s.
He said he’s a defensive-minded coach, although he added he’s impressed with the mixture of talent he has.
“We’ll be a fast team as well,” he added.
This year’s schedule will see the Bandits opening on the Road May 6 against the Oakville Buzz, starting at 7 p.m. Other games are set form May 7 against the Six Nations Warriors at 2 p.m.; May 12 visiting Mimico at 8 p.m.; May 23 at home against the Wild at 8 p.m.; May 26 hosting Brantford at 8 p.m.; May 30 with Mimico in Caledon East at 8 p.m.; June 3 with the Bandits travelling to Cornwall to face the Celtics at 2 p.m.; June 6 hosting Halton Hills at 8 p.m.; June 9 in Brantford at 8 p.m.; June 11 in Wilmot at 3 p.m.; June 13 when the Bandits will host Fergus at 8 p.m.; June 16, when they will return the visit to Fergus at 8 p.m.; June 20 when they will host Six Nations at 8 p.m.; June 21 in Halton Hills at 8 p.m.; and June 27 in Caledon East against Oakville at 8 p.m.

Second year goalie Jeremy Outopoulos was stopping shots at last Thursday’s tryouts in Inglewood.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

O’Reilly name is remembered in Wildfield

By Bill Rea The name O’Reilly has been a prominent one for generations in the Wildfield area, and it has been recognized, particularly in the ...

Police investigating fatal crash Tuesday

A 22-year-old man from Brampton is dead after a collision Tuesday on Airport Road, north of Caledon East. Caledon OPP reports Arnold Jude Valdez Berdan was ...

Alton Grange clean-up coming

Credit Valley Conservation is inviting the community to join Boy Scouts and other local volunteers in the annual clean-up of the Alton Grange. It will ...

Volunteering promoted at Mayor’s Business Breakfast

By Bill Rea Caledon does have quite a bit going for it, and there was recently some confirmation from another perspective. Kirk Brannon, president of ...

Town of Caledon supports National Day of Mourning

Community members are invited to join Town of Caledon council and staff for the Day of Mourning ceremony at Town Hall tomorrow (Friday) at 12:45 ...

The Celtics are coming to Alton Mill this weekend

By Constance Scrafield What could be better than to spend the last weekend of April at a Celtic festival at the beautiful Alton Mill Arts ...

Hike for Bethell Hospice goes May 7 in Inglewood

Lace up your shoes and get ready for this year’s Hike for Bethell Hospice May 7. Held each spring during national Hospice and Palliative Care ...

Plant sale at Church

A plant and bake sale is planned for May 13 at Palgrave United Church. It will run from 8 a.m. until noon. The church is ...

Fundraising performance at Townhall Players

The Caledon Village Association will be partnering with the Caledon Townhall Players for a fundraising performance of A Point of Viewing. The performance will be ...

Concert series presents the Eden-Stell Guitar Duo

Caledon Chamber Concerts will present the final concert in the 2016-2017 season April 29 at 8 p.m. The featured artists will be the Eden-Stell Guitar ...