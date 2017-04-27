CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUSPECT?
April 27, 2017
Caledon OPP would like your help in trying to identify a suspect who has been breaking into insecure vehicles and garages on residential rural properties in town. The incidents occurred between March 18 and April 20. The suspect is believed to fit the following description: male; thin build; partially covers his face; and wearing dark jeans, a light coloured coat and light coloured toque with dark running shoes and a light coloured backpack. Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Constable Steven Linton at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also leave a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca