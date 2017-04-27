Two charged with dangerous driving

April 27, 2017 · 0 Comments
An April 1 incident in the east end of town resulted in two men being charged.
Caledon OPP reports officers were conducting radar enforcement on Mount Wolfe Road at Hunsden Sideroad when they observed a black Subaru and grey Ford pick-up truck, travelling at high rates of speed and passing into oncoming traffic. Subsequently, the officers conducted a traffic stop of both vehicles.
A 28-year-old man from Mississauga was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation while street racing. A 29-year-old man from Toronto faces the same charges, as well as driving while under suspension
Police added that driving faster than 50 km-h over the posted speed limit is one of the most serious and reckless forms of aggressive driving. OPP supports street racing/stunt driving legislation and other legislation aimed at saving lives and taking drivers who engage in these high risk behaviours off the road.
They also remind motorists that if they observe dangerous drivers or suspect a driver may be impaired while operating their vehicle to report it to police by dialing 9-1-1 in an emergency, or 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (*677) on a cell phone in non-emergency situation.
