About 80 per cent lock their cars

April 27, 2017
Caledon OPP took part in a Lock it or Lose it campaign last month, and the findings revealed most people take care to lock their cars and keep valuables out of sight when parking.
The campaign, sponsored by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), encourages drivers to take precautions to protect their vehicles and contents from theft.
Members of the Community Response Unit and Auxiliary Unit were out visually checking vehicles that were parked in a variety of locations throughout Caledon March 11 and 12. Vehicles that were locked and did not have any valuables or keys in plain sight were given a passing mark. Vehicles that were unlocked, had valuables or keys in plain sight or windows open failed.
There were 819 vehicles checked March 11, and 657 (80.2 per cent) passed. The following day saw 602 vehicles checked, with 495 (82.2 per cent) passing.
Leaving vehicles unlocked or valuables in plain sight is an invitation for thieves, police warn. They want people to take the time to keep their property safe.
Thieves are also looking for anything in a vehicle that allows them to engage in identity theft. Don’t give them the opportunity. People should keep anything with personal information on it with them at all times.
