Woman charged with stunt driving

A 59-year-old woman from Halton Hills is facing stunt driving charges after an incident April 1 on Highway 10.
Caledon OPP reports an officer was conducting radar enforcement in the area of Highpoint Sideroad and observed a white Hyundai travelling at a high rate of speed. It was determined the car was going 137 km-h in a posted 80 zone.
The driver had her licence suspended on the spot and the car was impounded for seven days.
Police are reminding the public that anyone charged with stunt driving is subject to an immediate seven-day driver’s licence suspension and an immediate seven-day seizure of the vehicle. Upon conviction, the minimum fine for the first offence is $2,000 and six demerit points. A further driving suspension may also be ordered.
