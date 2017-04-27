Police investigating fatal crash Tuesday

April 27, 2017 · 0 Comments
A 22-year-old man from Brampton is dead after a collision Tuesday on Airport Road, north of Caledon East.
Caledon OPP reports Arnold Jude Valdez Berdan was driving a southbound Dodge Caravan minivan that collided head-on with a northbound Dodge Ram pick-up shortly after 3 p.m. south of Patterson Sideroad. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pick-up was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing, but it is not anticipated that any charges will be laid.
