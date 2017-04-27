Headline News

Police investigating fatal crash Tuesday

April 27, 2017   ·   0 Comments

A 22-year-old man from Brampton is dead after a collision Tuesday on Airport Road, north of Caledon East.
Caledon OPP reports Arnold Jude Valdez Berdan was driving a southbound Dodge Caravan minivan that collided head-on with a northbound Dodge Ram pick-up shortly after 3 p.m. south of Patterson Sideroad. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pick-up was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing, but it is not anticipated that any charges will be laid.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

O’Reilly name is remembered in Wildfield

By Bill Rea The name O’Reilly has been a prominent one for generations in the Wildfield area, and it has been recognized, particularly in the ...

Police investigating fatal crash Tuesday

A 22-year-old man from Brampton is dead after a collision Tuesday on Airport Road, north of Caledon East. Caledon OPP reports Arnold Jude Valdez Berdan was ...

Alton Grange clean-up coming

Credit Valley Conservation is inviting the community to join Boy Scouts and other local volunteers in the annual clean-up of the Alton Grange. It will ...

Volunteering promoted at Mayor’s Business Breakfast

By Bill Rea Caledon does have quite a bit going for it, and there was recently some confirmation from another perspective. Kirk Brannon, president of ...

Town of Caledon supports National Day of Mourning

Community members are invited to join Town of Caledon council and staff for the Day of Mourning ceremony at Town Hall tomorrow (Friday) at 12:45 ...

The Celtics are coming to Alton Mill this weekend

By Constance Scrafield What could be better than to spend the last weekend of April at a Celtic festival at the beautiful Alton Mill Arts ...

Hike for Bethell Hospice goes May 7 in Inglewood

Lace up your shoes and get ready for this year’s Hike for Bethell Hospice May 7. Held each spring during national Hospice and Palliative Care ...

Plant sale at Church

A plant and bake sale is planned for May 13 at Palgrave United Church. It will run from 8 a.m. until noon. The church is ...

Fundraising performance at Townhall Players

The Caledon Village Association will be partnering with the Caledon Townhall Players for a fundraising performance of A Point of Viewing. The performance will be ...

Concert series presents the Eden-Stell Guitar Duo

Caledon Chamber Concerts will present the final concert in the 2016-2017 season April 29 at 8 p.m. The featured artists will be the Eden-Stell Guitar ...