Alton Grange clean-up coming

April 27, 2017
Credit Valley Conservation is inviting the community to join Boy Scouts and other local volunteers in the annual clean-up of the Alton Grange.
It will take place May 7 from 10 a.m to noon.
Help clean up garbage, clear trails, fix boardwalks and remove invasive species in this annual volunteer event. Dress for the weather and bring sturdy boots or shoes.
Meet in the parking lot off Station Street and Cardwell Street in Alton.
For more information, contact Adam Wilford at 905-670-1615, ext. 441 or awilford@creditvalleyca.ca
