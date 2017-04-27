Celebrating Catholic Education Week in 140 characters or less

April 27, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board kicked off a two-week social media campaign called #MyCatholicEducation Monday to commemorate Catholic Education Week – April 30 to May 5.
Students, staff, parents and alumni, are asked to reflect on “What does Catholic education mean to you?” or “How has your Catholic education helped to shape the person you are today?” and share their thoughts through tweets and pictures using the hashtag #MyCatholicEducation
The board will retweet a selection of responses every day @DPCDSBSchools and will highlight them on the board website www.dpcdsb.org
This social media campaign will not only serve as a way to celebrate Catholic Education Week, but it will also provide the Dufferin-Peel community with an opportunity to share their message with a broader audience.
