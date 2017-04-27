Town of Caledon supports National Day of Mourning

April 27, 2017 · 0 Comments
Community members are invited to join Town of Caledon council and staff for the Day of Mourning ceremony at Town Hall tomorrow (Friday) at 12:45 p.m.
Held in April each year to coincide with national events, this ceremony honours workers whose lives have been forever changed by a workplace injury or illness. Flags are also lowered to half-staff to pay respect to and remember those workers, their families and friends affected by these incidents.
“We observe the Day of Mourning to pay our respects to, and remember those who lost their lives or were injured in a workplace accident,” Mayor Allan Thompson commented. “This ceremony also serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring safe workplaces for all employees.”
The Town maintains a strong focus on health and safety. Town employees and volunteers take part in comprehensive health and safety training prior to their first day of work or volunteering with the municipality. Programs are developed by the Town’s advisor on health and safety to address workplace hazards that are specific to employee and volunteer job functions. The Town’s Health and Safety Program is guided, and reviewed regularly, by internal Joint Health and Safety Committees.
April 28 was chosen in 1984, because that was the day in 1914 that Ontario proclaimed the first Workers Compensation Act in Canada. In February 1991, the federal Parliament passed the Workers Mourning Day Act (Bill C-223). The National Day of Mourning is now recognized in 100 countries around the world.
