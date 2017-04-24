Toby Jug Athletes of the Week — April 20, 2017
April 24, 2017 ·
0 Comments
Mayfield Secondary School
Sarah Bailey
This 17-year-old is the skip for the senior girls’ curling team, which won at ROPSSAA and almost made it to the playoffs at OFSAA. She was also a guard on the senior girls’ basketball team which made it to the playoffs and she’s on the senior rugby team, which is getting ready to start the season. In the community, she plays at the Chinguacousy Curling Club. She’s been curling about 11 years and recently was part of a mixed U-18 team that finished second at the Provincials. The Grade 11 student lives in Brampton.
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Madison Gaudet
This Grade 12 student is part of the school’s varsity badminton team, playing doubles with her twin sister Emily. They recently made it to the semifinals of a tournament. She’s also getting ready to play defence on the varsity outdoor lacrosse team. In the community, she’s active in the Hillsburgh Erin and District Soccer (HEADS). The 17-year-old lives in Orangeville
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Victoria Liegghio
This 15-year-old is getting ready to play right wing on the junior girls’ soccer team. In the community, she plays academy soccer at Soccer School of Excellence (SSE) 90 in Brampton. “It’s just something that I did, like ever since I was small,” she said, describing her interest in soccer, “and it’s something I have a passion for.” The Grade 10 student lives in Bolton.
Humberview Secondary School
Lauren Bristoll
This Grade 12 student is part of Humberview’s new field lacrosse team, playing midfield. The squad is currently in training for the coming season. She was also on the field hockey team that went to OFSAA, badminton team and table tennis team that went to ROPSSAA. In the community, she plays rep hockey in the Caledon Coyotes’ organization. The 17-year-old lives in Palgrave.