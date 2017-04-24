Sports

Toby Jug Athletes of the Week — April 20, 2017

April 24, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Mayfield Secondary School Sarah Bailey This 17-year-old is the skip for the senior girls’ curling team, which won at ROPSSAA and almost made it to the playoffs at OFSAA. She was also a guard on the senior girls’ basketball team which made it to the playoffs and she’s on the senior rugby team, which is getting ready to start the season. In the community, she plays at the Chinguacousy Curling Club. She’s been curling about 11 years and recently was part of a mixed U-18 team that finished second at the Provincials. The Grade 11 student lives in Brampton.

Mayfield Secondary School
Sarah Bailey
This 17-year-old is the skip for the senior girls’ curling team, which won at ROPSSAA and almost made it to the playoffs at OFSAA. She was also a guard on the senior girls’ basketball team which made it to the playoffs and she’s on the senior rugby team, which is getting ready to start the season. In the community, she plays at the Chinguacousy Curling Club. She’s been curling about 11 years and recently was part of a mixed U-18 team that finished second at the Provincials. The Grade 11 student lives in Brampton.

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School Madison Gaudet This Grade 12 student is part of the school’s varsity badminton team, playing doubles with her twin sister Emily. They recently made it to the semifinals of a tournament. She’s also getting ready to play defence on the varsity outdoor lacrosse team. In the community, she’s active in the Hillsburgh Erin and District Soccer (HEADS). The 17-year-old lives in Orangeville

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Madison Gaudet
This Grade 12 student is part of the school’s varsity badminton team, playing doubles with her twin sister Emily. They recently made it to the semifinals of a tournament. She’s also getting ready to play defence on the varsity outdoor lacrosse team. In the community, she’s active in the Hillsburgh Erin and District Soccer (HEADS). The 17-year-old lives in Orangeville

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School Victoria Liegghio This 15-year-old is getting ready to play right wing on the junior girls’ soccer team. In the community, she plays academy soccer at Soccer School of Excellence (SSE) 90 in Brampton. “It’s just something that I did, like ever since I was small,” she said, describing her interest in soccer, “and it’s something I have a passion for.” The Grade 10 student lives in Bolton.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Victoria Liegghio
This 15-year-old is getting ready to play right wing on the junior girls’ soccer team. In the community, she plays academy soccer at Soccer School of Excellence (SSE) 90 in Brampton. “It’s just something that I did, like ever since I was small,” she said, describing her interest in soccer, “and it’s something I have a passion for.” The Grade 10 student lives in Bolton.

Humberview Secondary School Lauren Bristoll This Grade 12 student is part of Humberview’s new field lacrosse team, playing midfield. The squad is currently in training for the coming season. She was also on the field hockey team that went to OFSAA, badminton team and table tennis team that went to ROPSSAA. In the community, she plays rep hockey in the Caledon Coyotes’ organization. The 17-year-old lives in Palgrave.

Humberview Secondary School
Lauren Bristoll
This Grade 12 student is part of Humberview’s new field lacrosse team, playing midfield. The squad is currently in training for the coming season. She was also on the field hockey team that went to OFSAA, badminton team and table tennis team that went to ROPSSAA. In the community, she plays rep hockey in the Caledon Coyotes’ organization. The 17-year-old lives in Palgrave.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

What would Easter weekend be without young folks scrambling into a field to collect Easter eggs? The annual Easter Egg Hunt in Dennison Park was arranged by the SouthFields Village Residents’ Group and Renew Church, and even the threatening weather couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm.

Lots of Easter fun at SouthFields Village

         

Credit View School to close end of June

By Bill Rea Credit View Public School will be closing its doors June 30. Peel District School Board trustees accepted the staff recommendations to close ...

Commissioner rules Shaughnessy breached Code of Conduct

By Bill Rea It looks like Councillor Barb Shaughnessy is going to be docked a week’s pay from the Town, and attend a special training ...

Concert series presents the Eden-Stell Guitar Duo

Caledon Chamber Concerts will present the final concert in the 2016-2017 season April 29 at 8 p.m. The featured artists will be the Eden-Stell Guitar ...

Teddy Bear Clinic April 29

The 23rd annual Teddy Bear Clinic will be taking place at Headwaters Health Care Centre April 29. Hosted by the Headwaters Health Care Auxiliary, it ...

         

Community Events

FRIDAY, APRIL 21 Wellness, Interaction, Social and Exercise (WISE) is a health promotion and social program for seniors (55+) happening at the Palgrave United Church ...