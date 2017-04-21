2017 Caledon Home and Lifestyle Show is this weekend

April 21, 2017 · 0 Comments

This weekend marks the 35th annual Caledon Home and Lifestyle Show.

The Caledon Chamber of Commerce has announced the show is ready to open its doors to the public at 4 p.m. tomorrow (Friday) with a full house of vendors to discover on the floor of Don Sheardown Memorial Arena in Bolton.

Inspired by Mars Canada Inc. is the exciting addition of a pet-friendly feature, which invites guests to include their dogs on leash when they visit. Mars Canada embraces a lifestyle that includes the many positive benefits of pet ownership. Their booth will feature pet products produced locally.

In keeping with the spirit of the pet-friendly nature of this year’s show, Modern Imagery Photography Studio will have a free photo booth set up at their table to capture fun, silly or serious portraits of family pets. Look for Modern Imagery on the show floor and pet owners should make sure they bring their four-legged friends’ best smiles.

James Dick Construction is sponsoring Caledon’s own and Ontario District Champions the Humberview Secondary School Robotics Team — The Alpha Dogs. This team will be demonstrating their robotic creations all weekend.

The Town of Caledon Climate Change Specialist, along with Hydro One, Enbridge and Chambers Energy, have come together to present ways for every home owner to save money on energy. Visit the quad of booths for information, such as what natural gas smells like, how to manage hydro consumption, information on solar energy and how to reduce the ecological footprint.

Saturday is earth day and what better way to celebrate than for people to get their hands dirty planting a spring bulb to take home and watch grow. Bring the kids to the John Brown Financial booth for this free bulb planting activity. Expect this booth to be a busy one, so come early.

The Friends of the Caledon Public Library Spring Book Sale is back and it’s bigger than ever. This buy-one-get-one-free (of equal or lesser value) is a two-day event this year. It will run Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All proceeds will go in support of the Friends of the Library.

Remember, as always, there is no charge to get into the community home show and parking is always free. The vendors are listed at www.caledonchamber.com and a door prize ballot can be downloaded there too, at www.caledonchamber.com/file/home-show-vip-card

Door prizes this year are donated by Motor Home Travel Canada and Canadian Tire.

Despite the hours of planning and management of this anticipated event, the Chamber of Commerce announces that the Magical Midway has been cancelled due to unforeseen difficulties and the organizing committee apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

