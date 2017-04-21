Fundraising performance at Townhall Players

April 21, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Caledon Village Association will be partnering with the Caledon Townhall Players for a fundraising performance of A Point of Viewing.
The performance will be May 12, and it will raise money to help cover the costs fo removing Christmas decorations from the village.
This comedy deals with a special, 10th-anniversary edition of a popular daytime TV talk show. When a technical mishap destroys their pre-taped broadcast, the three women who host the show, Point of View, are forced to replace it with a last-minute, live-to-air broadcast. Things are complicated by behind-the-scenes politics, tell-all tabloid stories and rumours about the show’s fate. With no chance for edits or re-takes, 10 years of off-camera differences are about to explode on the air for all to see.
Curtain is 8:15 p.m. Tickets for this fundraiser can be ordered by emailing caledonvillage@rogers.com or by phoning 519-927-3495.
