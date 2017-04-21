General News

Fundraising lottery will boost Caledon Meals on Wheels

April 21, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Jan Holland, father of Arizona Coyotes skater (and former Toronto Maple Leaf) Peter Holland, purchased the first lottery ticket from Christine Sevigny, executive director of Caledon Meals on Wheels. Photos by Mark Pavilons

By Mark Pavilons
Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) has put its fundraising in high gear, with the launch last week of its Wheels for Meals Lottery.
The lottery, which runs until Aug. 31, offers a grand prize of a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup truck and camping equipment.
Meals on Wheels executive, local politicians and residents gathered at Bolton’s Fines Ford Lincoln to make the announcement.
Bob Fines, a venerable supporter of local charities, admitted that “giving back is a responsibility.” The community has been good to him, and the family run dealership is marking its 30th anniversary this month.
As well, the dealership will host a Lincoln test drive event June 10, with proceeds going to Meals on Wheels.
Councillor Doug Beffort said the Town always here to support local efforts such as these. He lauded Fines Ford for its commitment to the community.
“This councillor is going to look good driving around in this truck,” he joked.
Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones said it’s important for people to donate time, treasures and talents to their communities. The creativity the Meals on Wheels board has brought to this project will ramp up their fundraising efforts.
CMOW Executive Director Christine Sevigny said the support from the community constantly amazes her. It’s so “heart-warming seeing the smiles on the faces of people, and the impact we’re having,” she said. “You know we’re doing good work.”
This lottery will go a long way to expanding Meals on Wheels programs.
Only 8,000 tickets have been printed. They are $20 each or three for $50. They will be sold at numerous community events throughout the summer. For more, visit their website at cmow.org

Members of Caledon Meals on Wheels, Caledon councillors, MPP Sylvia Jones and Bob Fines pose next to the grand prize in the new lottery — a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

