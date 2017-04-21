Crowds out for Easter Egg Round Up
The weather Saturday improved a lot, make for a sunny day for the 50th anniversary Easter Egg Round Up at Teen Ranch on Highway 10. These young folks were stampeding to take part in one of the scheduled Easter Egg hunts.
Photos by Bill Rea
The petting zoo attracted lots of attention. Stephanie Albanese of Orangeville helped her son Matteo, 2, feed the animals as her nephew Ethan, 11, watched.
Angel Brown of Orangeville was helping her son Daniel, 2, collect his Easter eggs.
There were craft activities at Teen Ranch. Cailey Allen, 8, and Lily Dasilva, 10, of Orangeville were working on dying “dinosaur” eggs.
Volunteer Lauren Tutt and Teen Ranch staff member Elly Ensom were creating balloon sculptures.