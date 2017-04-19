4-H explores the community through birdwatching

April 19, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Kayla Emmerton
Local 4-Her’s had a great time this season exploring and learning about birds in the community through a new fun and interactive club — Birdwatching.
We were able to get outside and see some interesting birds in their natural habitat, as well as complete some fun crafts for the birds and ourselves. We made bird houses both out of recycling materials and wood, as well as some sticky suet blocks. We also had a lot of fun making (and eating) our chocolate nests with jellybean eggs.
Birdwatching is a great way to get out in the community to enjoy nature as well as find out more about these amazing creatures. Birdwatching is one of the many clubs that has been offered through Peel 4-H.
To find more information and to see more pictures of the club, visit www.4-hontario.ca/4h-in-my-area/peel.aspx
