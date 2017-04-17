Contents

Editorial Cartoon — April 13, 2017

April 17, 2017

Toonink6025_EasterBunny(sqcolour)

         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Effort fails to amend aggregate working group

By Bill Rea Councillor Barb Shaughnessy has not abandoned her efforts to get the type of working groups she wants set up to look at ...

GALA FUNDRAISING CONCERT IN CHELTENHAM It was an evening filled with music Friday as Cheltenham Baptist Church was the scene of a gala fundraising concert to benefit renovations at the church. The program featured performances by the Mayfield Magnetics. The evening opened with a performance by the Church’s Worship Team. Photo by Bill Rea

GALA FUNDRAISING CONCERT IN CHELTENHAM

         

$78,000 awarded to Thompson for legal action

By Bill Rea Mayor Allan Thompson will be receiving more than $78,000 to cover the expenses he was put to successfully defending himself against conflict ...

$8,000 charge stands to deal with fire last July

By Bill Rea There was lots of sympathy last Tuesday night for a Caledon family dealing with a firefighting bill, but that was about all ...

Concert series presents the Eden-Stell Guitar Duo

Caledon Chamber Concerts will present the final concert in the 2016-2017 season April 29 at 8 p.m. The featured artists will be the Eden-Stell Guitar ...

Town hosting open house for Whitebelt Visioning Exercise

The community is invited to an open house for the Town of Caledon’s Whitebelt Visioning Exercise April 20. The Whitebelt is the area outside the ...

Teddy Bear Clinic April 29

The 23rd annual Teddy Bear Clinic will be taking place at Headwaters Health Care Centre April 29. Hosted by the Headwaters Health Care Auxiliary, it ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, APRIL 13 The Caledon Horticultural Society will meet at 7:30 p.m. at Cheltenham United Church, 14309 Credit View Rd. There are many ways to ...