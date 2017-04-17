Contents

From Queen’s Park by Sylvia Jones MPP — Liberal government needs to address the growing debt burden

April 17, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Ontario is the most indebted sub-national government in the world.
No other state or province has as much debt as Ontario. The province’s debt now totals an astonishing $300 billion. We have seen the province’s debt more than double from the original $138.8 billion when the Liberal government took office in 2003. This is the largest debt accumulation in Ontario’s history. The independent Financial Accountability Officer also recently warned that our province’s net debt is set to increase to $370 billion by 2020. As the time for the provincial budget nears, it is important for the government to balance the books and start to address the massive debt they will leave as a burden on future generations.
The concern about debt comes down to about how would the government pay their bills in the future. It raises concerns about how our children’s generation will afford the services that they expect and need. Paying for the debt is currently the third highest expenditure in the Province, behind only health and education respectively.
That is why the Progressive Conservative Party will debate an Opposition Day motion calling on the government “to begin paying down the province’s debt immediately, and include in the 2017 budget, a long-term plan to get the debt under control.”
The government needs to address this problem now before the debt becomes too big to handle. Currently, interest rates are at a record low. If interest rates rise, the problem of paying for and managing our debt will only grow. According to the Financial Accountability Officer, with each one-point increase in interest rates interest payments will rise by $350 million.
Unfortunately, this government’s track record shows that they have misspent millions upon millions of dollars. From the $1 billion gas plant scandal, to the hundreds of millions of dollars misspent on Ornge, Ontario’s air ambulance service. Ontarians have seen many examples of where millions of dollars were wasted instead of being spent reducing the province’s debt.
Waste and mismanagement of Ontario’s finances has hurt future generations’ ability to pay the bills. It is never too late to do the right thing, and the Liberals must take the opportunity of the 2017 budget and commit to lowering the debt burden.Official Sylvia Jones MPP Portrait - Spring 2013

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Effort fails to amend aggregate working group

By Bill Rea Councillor Barb Shaughnessy has not abandoned her efforts to get the type of working groups she wants set up to look at ...

GALA FUNDRAISING CONCERT IN CHELTENHAM It was an evening filled with music Friday as Cheltenham Baptist Church was the scene of a gala fundraising concert to benefit renovations at the church. The program featured performances by the Mayfield Magnetics. The evening opened with a performance by the Church’s Worship Team. Photo by Bill Rea

GALA FUNDRAISING CONCERT IN CHELTENHAM

         

$78,000 awarded to Thompson for legal action

By Bill Rea Mayor Allan Thompson will be receiving more than $78,000 to cover the expenses he was put to successfully defending himself against conflict ...

$8,000 charge stands to deal with fire last July

By Bill Rea There was lots of sympathy last Tuesday night for a Caledon family dealing with a firefighting bill, but that was about all ...

Concert series presents the Eden-Stell Guitar Duo

Caledon Chamber Concerts will present the final concert in the 2016-2017 season April 29 at 8 p.m. The featured artists will be the Eden-Stell Guitar ...

Town hosting open house for Whitebelt Visioning Exercise

The community is invited to an open house for the Town of Caledon’s Whitebelt Visioning Exercise April 20. The Whitebelt is the area outside the ...

Teddy Bear Clinic April 29

The 23rd annual Teddy Bear Clinic will be taking place at Headwaters Health Care Centre April 29. Hosted by the Headwaters Health Care Auxiliary, it ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, APRIL 13 The Caledon Horticultural Society will meet at 7:30 p.m. at Cheltenham United Church, 14309 Credit View Rd. There are many ways to ...