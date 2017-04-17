Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

April 17, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Janet Clark
There is always a moment in one’s life that is life changing — an event that once experienced, alters a person’s perspective of themselves and their fellow human beings. For many that is called the “moment of impact.”
This past February, I had the privilege of putting the Rotary Motto of “Service Above Self” in action by participating in the National Immunization Day campaign in Caborca, Mexico. It was four days filled of moments of impact. I thought I was travelling to Mexico to do good around the world and do my part to eradicate polio.
We travelled in small groups by bus and car to the remote villages around Caborca to assist the Mexican Health organization immunize children and administer vitamins and medication. The villagers welcomed us into their homes and offered us shade and rest from the heat. At every turn, our hosts expressed their thanks and gratitude for us being there, for us travelling so far, for helping out. I could not help but be humbled by my fortunate circumstances as I toured the villages. I burst with pride looking up and seeing new water towers with Rotary logos, knowing that homes had clean water because of Rotary Foundation projects.
As I said my final goodbyes to the villagers I’d met, I realized that I was the one who was grateful for having been given the opportunity to be there and help. The gift of service was not mine to give, but rather surprisingly, mine to receive. I returned to Canada after four days with a renewed commitment to Rotary; knowing that the privilege granted to me will have me looking for future opportunities here and abroad to make a real difference in people’s lives.
If you are interested in learning more about Rotary and how you can help create and foster moments of impact here in Caledon and around the world, please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com
You must be logged in to post a comment.