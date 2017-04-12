Wings take the SNHL title for the year

April 12, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Sunday Night Hockey League’s season wrapped up Saturday night.
The Night of Champions had the Face Off to Fight Cervical Cancer charity game between the Brampton Thunder Women’s hockey team and the Sunday Night Hockey League All Stars, followed by the SNHL Championship, with the St. Louis Bar and Grill Wings prevailing 4-2 over the Ken’s Lawn Mower Repairs Blades.
In a fast-paced, hard-checking game the crowd wasn’t disappointed with the hype that it was going to be a hard-fought, physical match with the oddsmakers scratching their heads on who would become victorious.
The first period saw the teams swap goals, with the Wings’ Derek Cleary from Daniel Hamlett and Scott McCrimmon getting it started with less than five minutes left. Not to be outdone, the Blades answered back when Cam Coulter from Bogdan Rapan turned on the lamp.
The second period saw fast-paced action and both goalkeepers stand tall to keep the goal light off.
Early into the third, the Blades took the lead when Coulter from Mike Blackwood and Daryll Simpson got the lamp shining. The Wings were able to tie things up after about five minutes of tough playing with Eric Webster from McCrimmon and Bob McHardy putting them back into contention. Four minutes later, the Wings took the lead for what would turn out to be all they needed when Cleary from Hamlett and McCrimmon found the back of the twine tent. Despite pulling their goalie and crashing all around the opposition net, the Blades weren’t able to get that elusive tying goal and Hamlett was able to find the empty net to secure the win for the Wings and the Callaghan Cup.
Thanks to everyone involved this season, including players, sponsors, supporters, families and friends. A great season was had and the league is looking forward to next year.
You must be logged in to post a comment.