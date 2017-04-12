DQ Athletes of the Week — April 3, 2017
April 12, 2017 ·
Mayfield Secondary School
Alisen Montoya
This Grade 11 student is a member of the school’s archery team, which recently took part in their first tournament ever and qualified for ROPSSAA and OFSAA. She said she’s been involved in archery since she was in Grade 8. Away from school, she is a house league player in the Caledon Soccer Club and she’s working on her membership in the Archers of Caledon. The 16-year-old lives in SouthFields Village.
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Emily Gaudet
This 17-year-old plays doubles on the varsity badminton team with her twin sister Madison as her partner, and they recently made it to the semifinals of a tournament. She also planning to play forward on the varsity outdoor lacrosse team. In the community, she’s active in the Hillsburgh Erin and District Soccer (HEADS). The Grade 12 student lives in Orangeville.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Alessia Boem
This Grade 12 student is a member of the senior badminton team, playing doubles with her partner Jenna Felice. They recently competed in a one-day tournament. Away from school, she’s a rep player in the King City Soccer Club. The 17-year-old lives Bolton.
Humberview Secondary School
Max Gunter
This 16-year-old is getting ready for the track and field season, with plans to specialize in the para 800-metre run. He was also active in para cross-country running in the fall, placing 11th at OFSAA. Away from school, he’s active with the 310 Running club. The Grade 11 student lives in the Cedar Mills area.