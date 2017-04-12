Man charged after collision

April 12, 2017 · 0 Comments
An investigation of a traffic collision resulted in a Caledon man being charged.
Caledon OPP reports an officer was sent to investigate a single-vehicle collision on Mountainview Road, south of the Grange Sideroad Feb. 17. On arriving, the officer saw a silver Audi on the shoulder, parked in snow. The driver, a 29-year-old man, showed signs of being impaired by alcohol and was arrested. He’s been chared with with having care and control of a vehicle while impaired and with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
His licence was suspended for 90 days and the car was impounded for seven.
Police are reminding the public to inform them if they see what they suspect is an impaired driver, or a vehicle being driven erratically or dangerously.
You must be logged in to post a comment.