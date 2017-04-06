Premier should ‘step down’

April 6, 2017 · 0 Comments
Dear Kathleen Wynne:
If Oscars were handed out at Queen’s Park, you would surely have several.
Your latest display of sympathy and concern for the Ontario people who are now having trouble paying their bills because of the prices of all the utilities (that you control) hitting all time highs — well, your performance was pathetic. And to follow it by pretending you can help by reducing our hydro bills, from a utility you are trying to sell. Really ?
And then, after all the opposition is complaining about the ads you are running to promote this hydro bill reduction coming soon, you keep doing “the wrong thing” again and again. Apparently it is illegal to use tax payers’ money to run campaign ads. And by the way Kathleen, do you really think we, the people, are that dumb that all these ads will convince us to vote for you again?
Let me tell you just how dumb we are.
All we see here is you going against what the people of Ontario are suggesting. All these ads you are airing is convincing us that you have no way of understanding budgets and financial planning. We know that the cost of all these ads are paid for by the Province of Ontario, which is us. So we can expect to see you again finding another way to get more money from us to pay for your uncontrollable spending addiction.
Do us all a favor; step down!
Brian Petras,
Caledon
