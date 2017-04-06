Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

April 6, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Krysta Cadden
For most of us, the desire to give back starts with a “moment.”
It is usually that instant you recognized another in need and realized you had the ability to help.
Some have it early in life; others are late bloomers. I was lucky enough to witness someone’s “moment” not too long ago.
On the streets of downtown Toronto, we are often met with the presence of the homeless and those less fortunate. On a night last week, I was downtown with my son and came across such an individual as we were exiting the ACC. Another man began taunting this gentlemen who was begging for help. It had an impact on my son that I wasn’t necessarily prepared for. He immediately walked closer to the man in need and gave him some of his own money and told him he hoped things were better for him.
On the long subway ride to get closer to home, the incident sparked much conversation, some tears and a huge dose of parental pride that not only had my son had his “moment” but that I was there to witness it. He is already making plans for how he can help with fundraising, donations, trips to hand out supplies etc.
In truth, I wish ultimately there was no need for “moments” and that all the world had all it needed to thrive. But, we know that is not the case. My moment turned into Rotary. What will yours become?
Please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com for more information on the Youth Exchange Program and for more information on our Club and all the wonderful ways you could get involved.
