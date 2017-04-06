DQ Athletes of the Week — April 6, 2017
April 6, 2017
Mayfield Secondary School
Kelyn Young
This 14-year-old has been finding success lately wrestling in the 43-kilogram class. She won gold at ROPSSAA, was victorious at the Provincials and took silver at OFSAA. “My dad and my brother got me into it,” she said. Away from school, she practises her technique at Matman Clubs in Brampton and Kitchener. The Grade 9 student lives in Brampton.
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Connor Balzan
This Grade 12 student is looking forward to the start of the senior boys’ soccer team’s season, on which he’s planning to play striker. He said they are currently practising indoors. He has previously played on the school’s volleyball teams, but didn’t this year. In the community, he’s a rep playing in the Caledon Soccer Club. The 17-year-old lives in the Caledon East area.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Martin Beausoleil
The 17-year-old was the skip on the senior boys’ curling team, which made it to the semifinals in the playoffs. He said he’s been curling for about four years after a friend told him about it. He occasionally plays at Chinguacousy Curling Club. He also enjoys pick-up hockey and basketball. The Grade 12 student lives in Bolton.
Humberview Secondary School
Adamo Calvano
This Grade 10 student is busy with tryouts for the school’s ultimate Frisbee team. This is going to be his first experience with the sport. He did make the junior volleyball team earlier in the year, but injuries forced him to step down. In the community, he’s a defenceman in the Caledon Hawks’ organization. The 16-year-old lives in Bolton.