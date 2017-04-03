Sports

Peewee Hawks all square in Tri-County final series

April 3, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
A pair of tough battles over the weekend has the Caledon peewee AE Hawks in a winner-take-all scenario with the Ancaster Avalanche.
The two finalists in the Tri-County championship series each won on the road, earning a 4-4 tie in the number of points, with either team needing just one win to clinch.
After sweeping their way through the Dundas Blues, Stoney Creek Warriors, and Orangeville Flyers in round-robin play, Caledon opened the penultimate series with a 4-3 win in Caledon East last Monday.
They experienced their first loss of the Tri-County playoffs in the second game, setting up a tie-breaking third match back in Caledon East Friday.
The game was a goaltenders’ battle from start to finish, with Caledon’s Nicholas Barbuto going toe-to-toe with his Ancaster counterpart. Caledon came close to opening the scoring in the first, thanks to Peter Tullio, whose backhand on a breakaway barely caught the shoulder of the Ancaster goalie.
Barbuto was really challenged in the second, when the Hawks were down two men for more than a minute of play. They kept the game scoreless by keeping Ancaster to the outside, never giving the offence much to shoot at.
In a situation where it seemed the first goal would be the game winner, Barbuto stacked the pads to make a highlight-reel save in the opening minute of the third on a shot from the hashmarks.
Disaster seemed to strike with just more than four minutes left on the clock, when the Hawks were caught not paying attention on a change and were forced to the penalty kill. It was actually Caledon that would get the best chance on the kill, with Tullio speeding past two defenders for his second breakaway of the game, only to be stopped again on an impressive save.
The game headed to overtime in a scoreless tie, and would remain scoreless for the first seven minutes, until Ancaster managed to beat Barbuto over his glove with little time left on the clock.
On the ropes for the fourth in Ancaster Monday, the Hawks finally solved their scoring woes, besting the Avalanche 3-1 to once again tie the series.
The Peewee Hawks are the last Caledon organization standing, with the bantam AEs and minor midget AAs bowing out of their respective Tri-County finals late last week.
The fifth game was set for last night (Wednesday) in Caledon East following press time, while a sixth game is scheduled for Friday night back in Ancaster.

The Caledon peewee AE Hawks are battling the Ancaster Avalanche in the Tri-County championship series. Photo by Jake Courtepatte

The Caledon peewee AE Hawks are battling the Ancaster Avalanche in the Tri-County championship series.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Passing of volunteer firefighter

Municipal flags at Caledon Town Hall and all municipal buildings were being flown at half-mast as of Thursday in honour of the sudden passing of ...

Jones calls for return of oversight on ads

By Bill Rea The government is using public funds to promote itself, Sylvia Jones is charging, and she wants it to stop. In a press ...

Things to do at Earth Hour observances

         

New Tecumseth council urged to better regulate Tottenham airfield project

By Eric Penkala New Tecumseth has come under scrutiny by an environmental group who says the Town has not been enforcing its site plan agreement ...

Laughs accompany dates at Schoolhouse Performers

By Bill Rea Any business can get things wrong sometimes, but the results can be hilarious if that business is, say, a dating service. Have ...

Fundraising concert at Cheltenham

The award-winning Mayfield Magnetics vocal ensemble will be performing April 7 at a fundraising concert at Cheltenham Baptist Church. The church has recently completed a ...

Teddy Bear Clinic April 29

The 23rd annual Teddy Bear Clinic will be taking place at Headwaters Health Care Centre April 29. Hosted by the Headwaters Health Care Auxiliary, it ...

A Bench in the Sun shines bright at Blackhorse

By Anne Ritchie It’s a time of recollection and learning, life experiences and relocations. Blackhorse Village Players’ current production, Ron Clark’s A Bench in the ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, MARCH 30 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...