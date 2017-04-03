Nobletoyz Athletes of the Week — March 30, 2017
April 3, 2017 ·
Mayfield Secondary School
Sam Wood
This Grade 12 student is an alpine skier who’s been doing very well for his school, which is impressive, considering he’s only been skiing about two years. He came in 11th in the giant slalom at ROPSSAA and at OFSAA, he was 52nd in the slalom and 63rd in the giant slalom. Away from school, he’s active in freestyle skiing. The 17-year-old lives in Bolton.
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Sebastian Martinez
This 17-year-old is getting ready for the varsity outdoor soccer season. He’s planning to pay right wing on the team that’s currently practising indoors, but they’re hoping to be outside this week. He’s also planning to go out for football next year. In the community, he plays rep soccer in the Orangeville Storm organization. The Grade 11 student lives in Mono.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Daniel Korkis
The Grade 12 student is getting ready for the senior outdoor soccer season. The team took part in an indoor tournament last week in Mississauga. “We won the whole thing,” he said, adding he scored four goals in five games. Away from school, he’s on the U21 team in League 1 for the Woodbridge Strikers. He’s been playing soccer since he was seven. The 18-year-old lives in Bolton.
Humberview Secondary School
Jadon Mungal
This Grade 11 student is getting ready to play right back on the varsity outdoor soccer team. He’s also part of the work-out club at school. In the community, he plays rep soccer for the Orangeville Storm. “I just have a passion for it,” he explained, having played soccer since he was 10. The 17-year-old lives in Bolton.