Passing of volunteer firefighter

March 30, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Municipal flags at Caledon Town Hall and all municipal buildings were being flown at half-mast as of Thursday in honour of the sudden passing of Volunteer Firefighter Glen Bracken.
Caledon council and staff are deeply saddened by his passing.  Their thoughts and prayers are with the Caledon Fire and Emergency Services Team, especially Mr. Bracken’s father Al, former chief fire prevention officer (retired), and his brother, Captain Mike Bracken, volunteer firefighter.

         

THURSDAY, MARCH 30 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...