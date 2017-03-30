March 30, 2017 · 0 Comments
Municipal flags at Caledon Town Hall and all municipal buildings were being flown at half-mast as of Thursday in honour of the sudden passing of Volunteer Firefighter Glen Bracken.
Caledon council and staff are deeply saddened by his passing. Their thoughts and prayers are with the Caledon Fire and Emergency Services Team, especially Mr. Bracken’s father Al, former chief fire prevention officer (retired), and his brother, Captain Mike Bracken, volunteer firefighter.
You must be logged in to post a comment.