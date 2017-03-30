Things to do at Earth Hour observances
March 30, 2017 ·
0 Comments
Members of the community were out Saturday evening at Palgrave United Church to observe Earth hour. The event was put on by the Palgrave Environment Committee, and included a number of activities. It wouldn’t be long before the lights went out at Palgrave United Church in observation of Earth Hour Saturday night. But before things got really dark, participants were taking part in some artistic activities. That included Katherine Lue of Caledon East, Sarah Mitchell of Bolton and Bronwyn Morgan of Bolton.
Brenda Lue, Stephanie Lanoue and Ann McRavie were lining up to sample some of the fondu
Laurie Oakley of Bolton was on hand to provide the guitar music for a sing-along.
Photos by Bill Rea