Teddy Bear Clinic April 29

The 23rd annual Teddy Bear Clinic will be taking place at Headwaters Health Care Centre April 29.
Hosted by the Headwaters Health Care Auxiliary, it will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Seen as a way to help ease children’s fears and concerns about doctors and hospitals, kids are invited to bring in their teddy bears or stuffed animals for a medical check-up. The cost will be $2 per patient.
There will be other attractions during the day, including a barbecue, teddy bear raffles, face painting, etc.
