Celebrate at PAMA in April with free general admission

As part of Canada 150 celebrations, Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) welcomes contemporary artist Charles Pachter with the exhibition What Makes This Country Tick? Selected Works by Charles Pachter.
April is also Sikh Heritage Month, and PAMA will be celebrating with a full line-up of exhibitions, including Komagata Maru: A Journey to Canada, A Preview of Arts of the Sikh Kingdom and Community Curated Sikh Art. PAMA will also mark Archives Awareness Week and Earth Day with special activities and tours.
New Spring Exhibitions
What Makes This Country Tick? Selected Works by Charles Pachter will run from April 1 to June 11. This is a thoughtful, contemplative, ironic, humorous and deeply personal exhibition. Canadian artist Pachter’s art spans many styles and emotions, giving iconic emblems of Canadian history and identity in all its diversity.
Komagata Maru: A Journey to Canada will run from April 1 to June 11. In May 1914, the Komagata Maru arrived at the port of Vancouver. The ship carried 376 British subjects from India who were hoping to immigrate to Canada. They were Sikh, Hindu and Muslim and all were denied entry to Canada. As part of PAMA’s Canada 150 program, this exhibition explores racism in a Canadian context.
A Preview of Arts of the Sikh Kingdom will also run from April 1 to June 11. This small preview exhibition is intended to give a sense of the splendour, beauty and poetry of the Sikh art and artifacts that will comprise PAMA’s eventual exhibition. The selections of Sikh art and artifacts are drawn from private collections in the GTA. The collections cover subjects from Sikh spirituality, court history, history and everyday life.
The Sikh Heritage Month Community Curated Exhibition will run throughout April. Each year, as part of the Sikh Heritage Month events and programs, PAMA hosts a community-based exhibition of art drawn from the studios of local Sikh artists. The installment this year comprises many different media, ranging from painting, drawing, photography and film, and treats themes of spirituality, history, daily life and identity.
Sikh Heritage Month at PAMA provides everyone with an opportunity to learn about Sikh and Canadian culture and history through art, history, performances and workshops.
The opening event will be this Saturday (April 1) from 6 to 10 p.m.
The free general admission at PAMA in April is sponsored by the Sikh Foundation of Canada. For groups of 10 or more, fees will apply.
Visit ontariosikhheritagemonth.com or pama.peelregion.ca to learn more.
