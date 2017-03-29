Contract awarded for Highway 427 expansion project

March 29, 2017 · 0 Comments
Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) have announced that LINK 427 has signed a fixed-priced contract to design, build, finance and maintain the Highway 427 expansion project.
The contract value of the expansion is approximately $616 million, which reflects payments to be made during construction, the substantial completion payment and the monthly service payments before inflation adjustments. Ongoing maintenance and repairs will ensure Highway 427 is kept in good condition over the contract term.
LINK 427 will focus on design work, and construction is expected to follow in 2017 with completion occurring in 2021. The Highway 427 expansion project includes a new 6.6 kilometer extension from Highway 7 to Major Mackenzie Drive with eight lanes from Highway 7 to Rutherford Road, six lanes from Rutherford to Major Mackenzie and three interchanges, at Langstaff Road, Rutherford and Major Mackenzie. There will also be new median High Occupancy Toll (HOT) lanes and a four-kilometer road widening from Finch Avenue to Highway 7 (from six to eight lanes from Finch to south of Steeles Avenue and from four to eight lanes from south of Steeles to Highway 7).
Once construction is complete, LINK 427 will receive a substantial completion payment, followed by a series of monthly payments from the Province over 30 years. The 30-year period commences when construction is complete. These monthly payments will cover routine maintenance, construction, lifecycle repair and renewal of the highway, as well as project financing.
LINK 427’s team includes:
• Developer: ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc. and Brennan Infrastructures Inc. (a member of the Miller Group of Companies);
• Construction: Dragados Canada Inc., Brennan Infrastructures Inc. and Bot Infrastructure Ltd.;
• Design: MMM Group Ltd. and Thurber Engineering Ltd.;
• Maintenance: ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc. and Brennan Infrastructures Inc.
LINK 427 estimates the majority of the labour will come from the Greater Toronto Area. There will be 250 workers on site at the peak of construction.
The Highway 427 expansion project underwent an open, fair and competitive procurement process overseen by a third party fairness advisor, according to IO. LINK 427 submitted the proposal which delivers the best value for Ontario taxpayers.
“We are very excited to have reached another important milestone in extending Highway 427,” Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca commented. “This is a critical local project that will create meaningful jobs and improve commute times for residents and businesses living and working in this region.”
“The contract that has been signed with LINK 427 is a significant step in this important highway expansion project, which will greatly benefit those travelling through York Region and the City of Toronto,” Infrastructure Minister Bob Chiarelli said.
“We are pleased that a contract has been signed with LINK 427 and look forward to the start of work on this important project in the coming months,” IO President and Ceo Ehren Cory remarked.
You must be logged in to post a comment.