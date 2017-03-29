Uncategorized

Princess Ball supports those with CF

March 29, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Cystic Fibrosis Canada — Peel Chapter held its second annual Princess Ball recently at Lionhead Golf and Country Club in Brampton. There was a host of mothers with their elegantly-gowned princess daughters out for the day of dress up and fun aimed at raising awareness and funds in support of Canadians living with cystic fibrosis. Gabrielle Dube, 9, from Barrie, has CF. She was crowned Princess of the Ball by Shannon Ketelaars, regional executive director for Cystic Fibrosis Canada Central and Southwestern Ontario, and Joy Cunningham, chair of the Peel Princess Ball. Photos by Bill Rea

Cystic Fibrosis Canada — Peel Chapter held its second annual Princess Ball recently at Lionhead Golf and Country Club in Brampton. There was a host of mothers with their elegantly-gowned princess daughters out for the day of dress up and fun aimed at raising awareness and funds in support of Canadians living with cystic fibrosis. Gabrielle Dube, 9, from Barrie, has CF. She was crowned Princess of the Ball by Shannon Ketelaars, regional executive director for Cystic Fibrosis Canada Central and Southwestern Ontario, and Joy Cunningham, chair of the Peel Princess Ball.
Photos by Bill Rea

Elora Cote, 8, of Milton and her cousin Beth Masramieri, 3, of Georgetown, were making some heart creations.

Elora Cote, 8, of Milton and her cousin Beth Masramieri, 3, of Georgetown, were making some heart creations.

Reed Jarvis, 6, and Madelynn Doyle, 5, both of Richmond Hill, were hard at work decorating cup cakes.

Reed Jarvis, 6, and Madelynn Doyle, 5, both of Richmond Hill, were hard at work decorating cup cakes.

Faith Spencer, 6, of Brampton, was painting a creation.

Faith Spencer, 6, of Brampton, was painting a creation.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Parents can learn about social media

Caledon OPP will be hosting a session for parents on social media tonight (Thursday). It will help them get to know the electrionic devices their children ...

LEARNING WILDERNESS SKILLS Members of the Community Engagement Team of Toronto and Region Conservation Authority were running a course at Albion Hills Conservation Area Saturday, teaching people wilderness skills. Participants had to demonstrate their ability to start a fire, build temporary shelters, etc. Saad Malik of Mississauga and his son Danial Saad, 8, were admiring the fire thy created with Eleanor Sim, Doug Howarth and Diana Howarth of Toronto Photo by Bill Rea

LEARNING WILDERNESS SKILLS

         

Council approves working group on aggregate

By Bill Rea The Town of Caledon is going to be setting up a body to look into aggregate issues and related matters, but it’s ...

Kaneff property rezoned for planned golf course

By Bill Rea There is still opposition, but Caledon council has given its approval to a new golf course near Inglewood. Councillors recently went along ...

Music at CrossCurrents tomorrow

Anne Lederman and Ian Bell will be the featured performers tomorrow (Friday) night at CrossCurrents Cafe. They have been making music together since the 1970s ...

Love is in the air at Blackhorse Theatre starting this week

Spring has sprung, and love is in the air. The Blackhorse Theatre’s latest production, A Bench In The Sun, a comedy by Ron Clark, is ...

Board holding session on 21st century teaching

The Parent Involvement Committee (PIC) of the Peel District School Board, along with Trustee Stan Cameron, will be holding an information night on the board’s ...

Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers — Dating incidents explored

Six lonely people looking for love get more than they bargained for when a dating agency mistakenly pairs them up with the wrong partners in ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, MARCH 23 The Caledon Horticultural Society will meet at 7:30 p.m. at Cheltenham United Church, 14309 Credit View Rd. Come prepared to put together ...