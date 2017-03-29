Princess Ball supports those with CF
March 29, 2017 ·
0 Comments
Cystic Fibrosis Canada — Peel Chapter held its second annual Princess Ball recently at Lionhead Golf and Country Club in Brampton. There was a host of mothers with their elegantly-gowned princess daughters out for the day of dress up and fun aimed at raising awareness and funds in support of Canadians living with cystic fibrosis. Gabrielle Dube, 9, from Barrie, has CF. She was crowned Princess of the Ball by Shannon Ketelaars, regional executive director for Cystic Fibrosis Canada Central and Southwestern Ontario, and Joy Cunningham, chair of the Peel Princess Ball.
Photos by Bill Rea
Elora Cote, 8, of Milton and her cousin Beth Masramieri, 3, of Georgetown, were making some heart creations.
Reed Jarvis, 6, and Madelynn Doyle, 5, both of Richmond Hill, were hard at work decorating cup cakes.
Faith Spencer, 6, of Brampton, was painting a creation.