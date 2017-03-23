LEARNING WILDERNESS SKILLS
March 23, 2017 ·
0 Comments
Members of the Community Engagement Team of Toronto and Region Conservation Authority were running a course at Albion Hills Conservation Area Saturday, teaching people wilderness skills. Participants had to demonstrate their ability to start a fire, build temporary shelters, etc. Saad Malik of Mississauga and his son Danial Saad, 8, were admiring the fire thy created with Eleanor Sim, Doug Howarth and Diana Howarth of Toronto
Photo by Bill Rea