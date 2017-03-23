Music at CrossCurrents tomorrow

March 23, 2017 · 0 Comments
Anne Lederman and Ian Bell will be the featured performers tomorrow (Friday) night at CrossCurrents Cafe.
They have been making music together since the 1970s with their fiddle and guitar interpreting Canadian roots music. They have shared stages and recording studios with the likes of Stan and Garnet Rogers, Arlo Guthrie, Stuart McLean, Tamarack, Holly Cole, Njacko Backo, April Verch, Sharon Lois and Bram, Kate and Anne McGarrigle, Oliver Schroer and The Flying Bulgar Klezmer Band.
CrossCurrents Cafe operates out of Bolton United Church on Nancy Street (use the side entrance). doors will open at 7:30 p.m., with the music scheduled to start at 8. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
You must be logged in to post a comment.