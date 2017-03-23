Habitat restoration information session

March 23, 2017 · 0 Comments
Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) invites landowners to participate in the Habitat Restoration Services information session March 25 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Caledon Village Place, 18313 Hurontario St.
Hear from CVC’s habitat restoration specialists about services that can help landowners improve the land and water on their properties. Presentations will provide an overview of projects where CVC can help, such as tree planting, forest management, invasive plant control, creating wetland habitat and more. Learn how CVC makes it easy by providing technical assistance, tree planting subsidies and funding programs. After the presentations, attendees can speak with specialists about their projects.
“The information session is a great way to learn what you can do on your land to improve the health of the environment,” CVC’s Deputy CAO and Director of Watershed Transformation Mike Puddister said.
Register by noon March 23 at www.creditvalleyca.ca/events
For more information call 1-800-668-5557 ext. 436.
