Habitat restoration information session

March 23, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) invites landowners to participate in the Habitat Restoration Services information session March 25 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Caledon Village Place, 18313 Hurontario St.
Hear from CVC’s habitat restoration specialists about services that can help landowners improve the land and water on their properties. Presentations will provide an overview of projects where CVC can help, such as tree planting, forest management, invasive plant control, creating wetland habitat and more. Learn how CVC makes it easy by providing technical assistance, tree planting subsidies and funding programs. After the presentations, attendees can speak with specialists about their projects.
“The information session is a great way to learn what you can do on your land to improve the health of the environment,” CVC’s Deputy CAO and Director of Watershed Transformation Mike Puddister said.
Register by noon March 23 at www.creditvalleyca.ca/events
For more information call 1-800-668-5557 ext. 436.

         

LEARNING WILDERNESS SKILLS Members of the Community Engagement Team of Toronto and Region Conservation Authority were running a course at Albion Hills Conservation Area Saturday, teaching people wilderness skills. Participants had to demonstrate their ability to start a fire, build temporary shelters, etc. Saad Malik of Mississauga and his son Danial Saad, 8, were admiring the fire thy created with Eleanor Sim, Doug Howarth and Diana Howarth of Toronto Photo by Bill Rea

LEARNING WILDERNESS SKILLS

         

Council approves working group on aggregate

By Bill Rea The Town of Caledon is going to be setting up a body to look into aggregate issues and related matters, but it’s ...

Kaneff property rezoned for planned golf course

By Bill Rea There is still opposition, but Caledon council has given its approval to a new golf course near Inglewood. Councillors recently went along ...

Music at CrossCurrents tomorrow

Anne Lederman and Ian Bell will be the featured performers tomorrow (Friday) night at CrossCurrents Cafe. They have been making music together since the 1970s ...

Mark Earth Hour Saturday

The Palgrave Environment Committee will be marking Earth Hour this Saturday (March 25). The observance will be at Palgrave United Church at 34 Pine Ave. ...

Love is in the air at Blackhorse Theatre starting this week

Spring has sprung, and love is in the air. The Blackhorse Theatre’s latest production, A Bench In The Sun, a comedy by Ron Clark, is ...

Board holding session on 21st century teaching

The Parent Involvement Committee (PIC) of the Peel District School Board, along with Trustee Stan Cameron, will be holding an information night on the board’s ...

Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers — Dating incidents explored

Six lonely people looking for love get more than they bargained for when a dating agency mistakenly pairs them up with the wrong partners in ...

         