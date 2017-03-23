Habitat restoration information session

By Bill Rea The Town of Caledon is going to be setting up a body to look into aggregate issues and related matters, but it’s ...

By Bill Rea There is still opposition, but Caledon council has given its approval to a new golf course near Inglewood. Councillors recently went along ...

Anne Lederman and Ian Bell will be the featured performers tomorrow (Friday) night at CrossCurrents Cafe. They have been making music together since the 1970s ...

The Palgrave Environment Committee will be marking Earth Hour this Saturday (March 25). The observance will be at Palgrave United Church at 34 Pine Ave. ...

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) invites landowners to participate in the Habitat Restoration Services information session March 25 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Caledon ...

Spring has sprung, and love is in the air. The Blackhorse Theatre’s latest production, A Bench In The Sun, a comedy by Ron Clark, is ...

The Parent Involvement Committee (PIC) of the Peel District School Board, along with Trustee Stan Cameron, will be holding an information night on the board’s ...

Six lonely people looking for love get more than they bargained for when a dating agency mistakenly pairs them up with the wrong partners in ...