Library offered fun over March break
March 23, 2017 ·
0 Comments
Kids were off school last week, but Caledon Public Library held numerous events at various branches to help keep them occupied. Friday saw young folks working on northern lights painting at the Albion-Bolton branch. Jesse Moro, 8, of Bolton and Addison Haining, 6 of Orangeville were working on their creations while Addison’s sister Genevieve, 2, watched.
Last Thursday saw youngsters working on crayon dip art at the Inglewood branch Nicole Judge, 7, of Cheltenham and Abigail Defeo, 10, of Bolton were hard at work.
Photos by Bill Rea