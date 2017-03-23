Free music lessons

March 23, 2017 · 0 Comments
Join the St. James Church band and learn to read and play music.
The program is open to all aged seven and older, and beginners are welcome.
There is instruction in any of the following instruments: piano, clarinet, trumpet, drums, recorder and autoharp.
Students must bring own instrument to rehearsals.
The seven-week spring session starts April 20. Lessons are Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. at St. James Church in Calderon East at 6025 Old Church Rd. Students will prepare for special youth band event June 4.
Register now for the spring session by emailing to joanne.redhead@rogers.com
