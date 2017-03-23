Punjabi singing sensation Manak-E to headline Osler Foundation’s Holi Gala

March 23, 2017 · 0 Comments
William Osler Health System Foundation has announced that Punjabi singing sensation Manak-E will be the headliner for this year’s Holi Gala — The Festival of Colours, presented by Interstate Freight Systems (IFS).
“Our support of Osler’s hospitals underscores our commitment to investing in local health care,” said Paul Bhullar, CEO, IFS and the event’s presenting sponsor. “Holi is a time of celebration that brings communities together to celebrate diversity in colourful ways. It’s a great event with dancing, music and food and it’s about celebrating this great community.”
Tickets are on sale for this dazzling night of celebration which takes place tomorrow (Friday) at the Pearson Convention Center in Brampton. The event aims to raise $300,000 for redevelopment at Osler’s three hospitals: Brampton Civic Hospital, Etobicoke General Hospital, and the new Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness.
Manak-E, whose style blends western genres with traditional Punjabi beats and vocals, has formed an international fan-base of millions from all ages and backgrounds and is known for his smash hits, Time Naal and Paisa. Guests will also enjoy a mesmerizing spectrum of entertainment from Shiamak Davar Dance Toronto and DJ Jiten of Empire Entertainment. There are fantastic prizes to be won, including business class tickets to India courtesy of Air Canada and a one-year lease on a 2017 Mercedes Benz CLA250 4MATIC Coupe — donated by Mercedes Benz Brampton.
“We are proud that in four short years, Holi Gala — The Festival of Colours has become a corner-stone fundraising event for Osler Foundation and a must-attend community event,” said Ken Mayhew, president and CEO of the Osler Foundation. “We owe our gratitude and growing success to our South Asian community supporters, enthusiastic volunteer committee, in particular event co-chairs, Dr. Vandana Ahluwalia and Dr. Gurjit Bajwa, and our generous sponsors. Together our hospitals serve more than 700,000 patients each year and the funds raised from this event will help us make a real difference to the people we serve.”
Holi Gala has already attracted support from IFS, TD Bank, BMO, CIBC, In n Out Car Wash, RBC and Scotiabank. Corporate and community sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how to book tickets by visiting www.HoliGala.ca or by calling Osler Foundation at (905) 494-6556.
