Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

March 19, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Krysta Cadden
To celebrate International Women’s Day March 8, we wanted to highlight District 7080 past district governor Patsy Marshall.
Patsy is a member of the Guelph Trillium Rotary Club and has a very distinguished record of service in Rotary. Some of her accomplishments have included:
• President of her Club in 2000/2001, during which time she chartered the Rotary Club of Guelph South, still a vibrant club today.
• Assistant Governor in 2010/2011.
• Actively involved as a member of the District Training Committee — and a beloved presenter at PETS I, II, Club Leadership Training and Rotary Leadership Institute.
• She is an avid supporter of young adults and speaks regularly at Camp Enterprise and RYLA.
• She is a multiple Paul Harris Fellow and a member of the Paul Harris Society.
Outside of Rotary, she was awarded the Woman of Distinction Award for Training and Education in 2012 from the YW/YMCA of Guelph and the J. David Stewart Award from Conestoga College in 2007 for excellence in teaching and leadership.
Her professional career has crossed many paths and she has owned her own training and development company — Train on Track — for more than 20 years.
Patsy serves as an inspiration to us all!
Please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com for more information on our Club and all the wonderful ways you could get involved.

         

