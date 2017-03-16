Sports

DQ Athletes of the Week — March 16, 2017

March 16, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Mayfield Secondary School Hunter Barnett This Grade 11 student was a centre on the varsity hockey team, which made it to the quarter-finals of ROPSSAA. “I thought overall we had a really good season,” she said, “Stuck together.” She looking forward to the start of the field lacrosse season, planning play mid-field. In the community, she plays rep hockey with the Mississauga Junior Chiefs. The 16-year-old lives in Caledon and Georgetown.

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School Bengie Maxwell This 16-year-old played defence on the varsity hockey team, which made it to the quarter-finals of ROPSSAA. She’s looking forward to the start of the field hockey season. She played flag football at school in the fall and placed fifth in golf at ROPSSAA. In the community, she plays rep hockey in the Caledon Coyotes’ organization. The Grade 11 student lives in Caledon East.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School Tyler Giancos This Grade 12 student played left wing on the school’s varsity hockey team, which made it to the semifinals of ROPSSAA. He’s looking forward to playing on the varsity baseball team at school as a shortstop. In the community, he plays AA hockey in the Caledon Hawks’ organization, as well as baseball on Team Ontario, which operates out of Aurora. The 17-year-old lives in Bolton.

Humberview Secondary School Kiana Hudson This 14-year-old is starting her first season playing on the school’s cricket team, which lost a close match in their first exhibition game. She played field hockey in the fall, and the team made it to OFSAA. She also plays on the volley ball team that made it to the semifinals at ROPSSAA. In the community, she plays rep hockey in the Brampton Canadettes organization. The Grade 9 student lives in Bolton.

