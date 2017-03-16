Yale Trucks on top of league standings

March 16, 2017

Yale Industrial Trucks tightened their grip on first place in the Caledon Senior Hockey League last Monday with a 7-5 win over Fines Ford Lincoln.

Second-place Jiffy Lube Oilers shaded Heart Lake Insurance 4-3, but with just one game left in the regular season, the best the Oilers can manage is to tie Yale in points. In the other CSHL game at Don Sheardown Arena, Bolton Chiropractic Centre and Rutherford Global Logistics played to a 3-3 tie.

Yale 7, Fines Ford 5

James Heenan powered the Yale offence with two goals and three assists.

Greg Collins scored twice and added an assist while Mike Foley set up three goals. Robert Masutti, Rick Geiger and Tony Dinis scored the other goals. Bruno Fracassi bagged two assists.

David Shoalts scored two goals for Fines with (Good) Tony Curcio getting a goal and an assist. Howard Wight and Jamie Hardman scored the other goals. (Bad) Tony Calabro played better than his moniker by getting two helpers. Single assists went to John Pallotta, Bill Mackenzie, Damian Niccols and Gary Faultless.

Jiffy Lube 4, Heart Lake 3

Pete McNamara scored a goal and added an assist to pace Jiffy Lube.

Mark Perrin, Paul Agius and Carlo Fantin scored the other goals. Steve Sanderson, Bret Smith, Santo Gazzolla and Peter Coghill all had one assist.

Victor Marrelli led Heart Lake with two goals. Jack Gibson had a goal and an assist. Garth Young was tops in the assists parade with two while singles went to Luch Pinarello, Bob McHardy and Ian Kerr.

Bolton Chiropractic 3, Rutherford 3

Mike Gasparini scored late in the third period for Rutherford to tie the score and cap a two-goal comeback.

Greg Twinney and Dom Spignesi scored the other goals. Greg Frangakis, Jim Sabaziotis and Jeff Boyles all had one assist.

John Crossley led the Chiropractors with a goal and an assist. Mike Shore and Dom D’Orazio scored the other goals. Single assists went to Gary Moss, Steve Smith, Dave Smith, Ted Callighen and Stefan Pacula.

Feb. 27

Yale moved into sole possession of first place in the league the previous Monday.

They did it with an 8-6 win over Heart Lake.

In other action, the Oilers lost their share of first place when they were edged 7-6 by Rutherford. In the other game, Bolton Chiropractic ran Fines Ford off the road in an 11-4 win.

Yale 8, Heart Lake 6

Foley powered the Yale offence with one goal and four assists, with Masutti right behind him with two goals and two assists.

Heenan also chipped in four points on a goal and three assists. Romas Krilavicius had a big night with two goals and an assist. Geiger scored a goal and added an assist while John Pitsadiotis scored the other goal. Fracassi bagged two helpers.

Marrelli and Gibson both had two goals and an assist to lead the Heart Lake scoring. McHardy had one of each while team sponsor Chris Spilar scored the other goal. Single assists went to Pinarello, George Armstrong and Mike McNamara.

Rutherford 7, Jiffy Lube 6

Jim Horan was the big scorer for Rutherford with three goals and an assist.

Boyles, Frangakis and Rich Petrie all had a goal and an assist. Garry Hoxey scored the other goal. Twinney and Sabaziotis both notched two assists. Dan Tasson and Larry Pevato had one assist each.

Coghill bagged three goals for Jiffy Lube while Bret Smith had two. But Bill Doherty was the top points-man with four assists. Mike Lo Dico had a goal and an assist. Fantin, Agius and Gazzolla all had one assist.

Bolton Chiropractic 11, Fines Ford 4

Steve Smith and Nick Taccogna, back in action after a long stint on the disabled list, led the destruction of Fines Ford with six points each. Smith had four goals and two assists while Taccogna had three goals and three assists. Moss scored once and grabbed three assists while D’Orazio had two goals and an assist. Jim Kutchera scored a goal and set up another one. Team sponsor Shore had two helpers with singles going to Callighen, Nick Pistilli, Dave Armstrong, Rod Sinclair and Crossley.

Curcio had three assists for Fines while Shoalts scored two goals. Mark Milton and Joe Palumbo scored the other goals. Mackenzie notched two assists with Pallotta and Hardman getting one each.

