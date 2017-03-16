Moose and Wings leading the way in Sunday night round robin

March 16, 2017 · 0 Comments

After three weeks of post-season action in the Sunday Night Hockey League, the Mr. Handyman Moose and St. Louis Bar and Grill Wings are tied for top spot in the round-robin series.

The two clubs finished the regular season in a three-way tie for third place.

The Inside Out Family Chiropractic Predators, who were tied for the lead in the season, are in third, followed by the Pommies Cider Co. Wild and Sports Marketing All Stars tied for fourth. The Ken’s Lawn Mower Repairs Ltd. Blades, who were tied for the lead at the end of the campaign, are in sixth, followed by the Ainsley Fire Protection Fire and Glen Eagle Golf Club Griffins.

Five points are awarded per game during the round-robins. One point goes for winning a period, two points for winning the game and if a period is tied, each team gets half a point.

Feb. 26

Wings 5, Wild 2

The Wings were flying high this night over the Wild, taking 4.5 points to bring their total to 11.

Wings’ wingmen were Derek Cleary from Daniel Hamlett, Hamlett (unassisted), Cole Sanderson from Darren Levy and Bob McHardy, Victor Ranieri (unassisted), and Hamlett (unassisted).

Wild whippers were Darren Jones (unassisted) and Matt Moss from Kevin Bowen. They ended the evening with a total of 7.5 points.

Blades 5, Griffins 5

In a rare turn of events, the Griffins jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first frame, then saw the wheels come off the bus as the Blades came back in the second and third to take three points for the tie, giving them 5.5 so far.

Griffin net nabbers were Joe Doan, Brent Spagnol with a pair, and David Ilijasic with two as well. Help came from Tim Vokey, Shane Gordon, Ilijasic and Andrew Kirk to bring their point total to 3.5.

Blade bashers were Brad Harkins, and Shawn Simpson and Daryll Simpson with two apiece, with help from Dan Shaw, Mike Blackwood and Cam Coulter.

Moose 4, Fire 2

In a tight match, the Moose stomped out to a 2-0 lead in the second, just to see the Ainsley Fire Protection Fire add two of their own in the third, forcing the Moose to pot a couple more to take four points.

That brings their total to 11.

Moose markers were Alex White from Jay Beech and Chuck Hughes, Brandon Scott from White, Beech from Craig Shaw and White, and Steve Hutchins from Hughes.

Fire power came from Giancarlo Tarsitano from Fab Iafano and Alex Schittenhelm, and Sandro Mignosa from Tarsitano and Mike Weeda. The Fire ended the night with 4.5 points.

All Stars 3, Predators 2

In a nail biter, the All Stars were able to pot a pair in the second to get the win and take 3.5 points on this night over the Predators.

The All Stars ended the evening with 7.5 points, while the Predators have 10.

Sports’ shooters were Kevin Norris from Steve Whitten and Mike Brioux, Norris from Whitten and Kevin Christie, and Whitten from Norris and Christie. Predator power came from Brett Appio with both, helped out by Mike Andreoli, Shaun Heron and Colin Fyffe.

Feb. 19

Moose 6, All Stars 1

The Moose were tearing it up on this night as they took it to the All Stars and took 4.5 points.

Net nabbing for the Moose were Beech with a pair, and Hughes, White, Scott and Craig Shaw with singles. Assists were from Mike Hamilton, White, Beech and Richard Archer.

The Stars’ sniper was Silvio Muraca from Steve Conforti and Whitten.

Predators 5, Fire 2

The Predators kept on rolling, extinguishing the Ainsley Fire Protection Fire and taking four points.

Predator power was from Mike Andreoli (unassisted), Appio (unassisted), Austin Brown from Travis Rumney and Greg Keenan, Appio (unassisted), and Appio from Rumney and Howard Cantelon.

Fire’s firers were Ryan Wood from Mark Andreoli, and Andreoli (unassisted).

Wings 3, Blades 1

With no scoring until the third frame, the Wings potted three and took four points from the Blades.

Wings’ warriors were Hamlett from Eric Webster and Derek Levy, Hamlett from Ranieri and Eric Humphreys, and Ranieri from Larry Richardson.

The Blades’ bin bulger was David Payne from Mark Bauldry and Harkins.

Wild 5, Griffins 2

The last game saw the Wild take it to the Griffins and take 4.5 points.

Wild lamp lighters were Darren Jones from Jason Clark, Moss from Marc de Abaitua and Clark, Clark from Bowen, de Abaitua from Randy Isenberg and Jesse Thompson, and Graham Bryson (unassisted).

Griffin goal getters were Vokey from Doan and Cory Schittenhelm, and Ilijasic from Brent Spagnol and Dan Maggio.

