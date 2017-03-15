Apology for reference to parents

March 14, 2017 · 0 Comments
Re: My letter “In Defence of Ignorant Elders,” Caledon Citizen April 24.
On clearing my mailbox this week, I found a letter from Skid Crease regarding a sentence used in the above letter to the editor.
It appears that Mr. Crease believes that “Unfortunately his parents obviously failed to teach him any normal social graces, manners or respect” defames the reputation of his deceased parents and he wishes me to apologize for this.
I therefore wish to tender my formal apology to Mr. Crease, his parents, and any family members who felt that this was the intent of my remark. This was and would never be my intention.
Jack Hoke,
Caledon East
