Talk of the Town by Mayor Allan Thompson — Youth Summit coming to Caledon

March 14, 2017   ·   0 Comments

It’s been a busy first part of the year here in Caledon and plans are underway for some exciting upcoming events.
We have proudly partnered with the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, Youth Voice and Rotman School of Management to put together our first Youth Summit. From the summit, we hope to tap into the innovative and creative ideas of our young citizens and give them insights into how their communities function as a whole. This is another step toward engaging our entire community.
Another community engagement initiative my team is working on for the early spring is a digital town hall. We will be streaming live on Facebook to answer your questions and get feedback. More information on this is to come.
A reminder that with spring being around the corner more children will be outside playing, water levels will rise and our roads will show the effects of a long cold winter. Town and Region crews will be out repairing our roads and getting our parks and trails ready for the warm weather ahead.
Enjoy a safe and happy March break and early spring!Allan thompson

         

