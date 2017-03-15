By Bill Rea Making things easier for the entrepreneur will also improve the economy of Canada. That’s what Maxime Bernier is promoting in his quest ...

Canadian Blood Services reports they need 100 donors at their next community blood donor clinic in Bolton. It will be this coming Tuesday (March 14) ...

Six lonely people looking for love get more than they bargained for when a dating agency mistakenly pairs them up with the wrong partners in ...

By Bill Rea The Province is promising lower electricity bills for residents, but Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones is maintaining the government of Premier Kathleen Wynne is ...

Caledon East United Church will be holding a Godly Play March break event. It will run March 13 (Monday) and March 16 (Thursday) from 10 ...

Caledon Chamber Concerts continues its 2016-17 season March 25 with a concert by the Lacroix-Vachon Duo. Frédréric Lacroix on pianoforte and Christian Vachon on violin ...

Parents with children up to six years of age are encouraged to drop in to the Caledon Parent-Child Centre (CPCC) and enjoy some free March ...

THURSDAY, MARCH 9 The Caledon Horticultural Society will meet at 7:30 p.m. at Cheltenham United Church, 14309 Credit View Rd. Come prepared to put together ...