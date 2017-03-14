Contents

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

March 14, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Doug Nicholson
This week, I thought it would be interesting and fun to name a few prominent Rotarians from around the world covering the past 112 years of service above self.
These Rotarians, or Honorary Rotarians, reflect the diversity of intellectual, cultural, military, sports and government leaders who have supported Rotary.
• Neil Armstrong, astronaut and the first man to walk on the moon — Rotary Club (RC) of Wapakoneta, Ohio.
• Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands — RC of Amsterdam.
• Clarence Birdseye, developer of a process for quick-freezing food — RC Gloucester, Mass.
• Frank Borman, astronaut — RC of Space Centre, Houston.
• Richard E Byrd, explorer who planted the Rotary flag at the south pole — RC Winchester, Virginia.
• Sir Winston Churchill, prime minister of England — RC of Wanstead and Woodford.
• Max Cointreau, owner of Cointreau liquor enterprises, France — RC of Paris.
• Walt Disney, filmmaker — RC of Palm Springs, CA.
• Thomas Edison, inventor — RC Orange, New Jersey.
• Prince Frederick, Denmark — RC Copenhagen.
• King Carl XVI of Sweden — RC of Stockholm.
• Sir Edmond Hillary, explorer and mountaineer — RC of Auckland.
• John F Kennedy, U.S. president — RC of Hyannis, Mass.
• Lester B Pearson, prime minister of Canada and statesman — RC of Ottawa.
• Albert Switzer, physician, philosopher and Nobel Peace Prize laureate — RC of Colmax France and RC of Passau, Germany.
• Margaret Thatcher, prime minister of England — RC of Westminster East, Greater London.
• Orville Wright, aviation pioneer, U.S.A. — RC of Dayton, Ohio.
These individuals assisted Rotary by providing credibility and exposure to the ideals of Rotary. Please look around you and note other Rotarians who are also serving Rotary by being members and providing service above self.
Please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com for more information on our Club and all the wonderful ways you could get involved.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Leadership hopeful Bernier stops in Bolton

By Bill Rea Making things easier for the entrepreneur will also improve the economy of Canada. That’s what Maxime Bernier is promoting in his quest ...

Blood donor clinic March 14

Canadian Blood Services reports they need 100 donors at their next community blood donor clinic in Bolton. It will be this coming Tuesday (March 14) ...

Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers — Dating incidents explored

Six lonely people looking for love get more than they bargained for when a dating agency mistakenly pairs them up with the wrong partners in ...

Jones not impressed with government’s announced plans for electricity rates

By Bill Rea The Province is promising lower electricity bills for residents, but Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones is maintaining the government of Premier Kathleen Wynne is ...

Godly Play coming for March break

Caledon East United Church will be holding a Godly Play March break event. It will run March 13 (Monday) and March 16 (Thursday) from 10 ...

Concert series presents all-Mozart program

Caledon Chamber Concerts continues its 2016-17 season March 25 with a concert by the Lacroix-Vachon Duo. Frédréric Lacroix on pianoforte and Christian Vachon on violin ...

Drop in for March break fun at Caledon Parent-Child Centre

Parents with children up to six years of age are encouraged to drop in to the Caledon Parent-Child Centre (CPCC) and enjoy some free March ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, MARCH 9 The Caledon Horticultural Society will meet at 7:30 p.m. at Cheltenham United Church, 14309 Credit View Rd. Come prepared to put together ...